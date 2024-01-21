Must read! Rajkumar Hirani sheds light on his experience working with Sanjay Dutt at IFTDA Masterclass; Know here!

MUMBAI: In Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani created a lovable, emotionally charged environment. The filmmaker demonstrated his skill at capturing human emotions with a humorous twist by presenting a story that struck a deep chord with the audience. Dunki serves as a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's powerful storytelling, and the director has a plethora of other films that do the same. Rajkumar Hirani is extremely well-known and was spotted at the IFTDA masterclass experiencing the pleasure of filmmaking.

In the most recent IFTDA masterclass, Anjum Rajabali and Rajkumar Hirani explored the art of filmmaking. The director was heard discussing the actors and their styles of work. He was observed emphasizing how crucial it is for directors to modify an actor's working method. He went on to talk about his experience working with Sanjay Dutt, describing how he would give him a scene to memorize and how his extraordinary memory would take care of the rest. The students witnessed a really informative masterclass.

Without a doubt, the nation's beloved director is Rajkumar Hirani. Having directed movies such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, Sanju, and now Dunki, he is the only director with an impeccable record of success. He has put another feather to his director's cap with Dunki. The movie has been incredibly well-received by the public, but it has also established itself as a major player at international box offices.

Credit- Filmibeat