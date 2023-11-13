Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”

MUMBAI : Rakul is a well known face in the entertainment industry. The 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil debut with the bilingual 'Keratam' in 2011. She has gained stardom in Telugu and Tamil cinema with successful films including 'Venkatadri Express', 'Loukyam', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Sarrainodu', 'Dhruva', 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham', 'Spyder' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. Rakul made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with 'Yaariyan' and tasted success with 'De De Pyaar De' in 2019.

Also Read-Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

The actress has now spoke about her wonder journey in the film industry on social media saying, “Well I was just a young girl who dreamt of being on the big screen .With no knowledge about the industry I started this journey full of hope from modelling to miss india to films .. a journey like any other in life filled with ups and downs , acceptance and rejections .. moving to mumbai and living all by myself as a teenager was a tough call .. from standing in ques for auditions to multiple calls to casting agent/directors , from signing films and being replaced many times to finally have made a place in your hearts everything has been a beautiful learning experience..the only thing I had was self belief, confidence and the fact that I would always work extra hard and keep a solid work ethic .. so yes the crux is that dreams aren’t easy but when you decide to take the road less travelled make it a point to celebrate every small win and keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen ! Make it real , make it count and tell yourself that #ihavecomealongway

None of this would have been possible without my family that’s my anchor and the huge amount of love I have recieved from all of you ..”

On the work front, Rakul has an interesting line up in her kitty. She will be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT. On the personal front, Rakul is dating actor/filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Also Read-Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Spotboye

