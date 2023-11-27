Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

His journey is truly remarkable. The actor recently spoke about his father Rishi Kapoor’s demise and how he processed the news.
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with Saawariya and with Animal, his journey is truly remarkable. The actor recently spoke about his father Rishi Kapoor’s demise and how he processed the news.

Speaking about his father’s passing, Ranbir said, “I think the loss of a parent is always the biggest low in a person’s life. So when I lost my father a couple of years ago… I don’t think I have still understood the loss. Because you know being a son… since the time you are born, you are always taught to be strong. You don’t express and say much. So I don’t know if I have really expressed my father’s loss yet to myself or to my loved ones.”

The passing of his father, Ranbir said, made him more responsible and mature as a person. He also opened up saying growing up he wasn’t that close to his father. 

Ranbir added, “There is a very strong father-son emotion. And I think that was the base that I really connected with. While growing up, I was not very close to my father also because my father… My relationship with my father was how his relationship was with his father. There was a lot of love and respect but there was distance.”

Speaking of how he has connected with the story of his upcoming film Animal, Ranbir said, “somewhere all father-son chemistry in India is a bit dicey. I really connected with that part of the story.” he added, “Whenever I used to meet Sandeep, I used to ask him to give me a reference for my character. I have never felt things like this and subconsciously I remembered my father. I think the way he used to talk, he was a very passionate, aggressive man. So I have tried to take that from my father,”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Indianexpress

