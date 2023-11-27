Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”

MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

Also Read- Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

The duo like any other couple have to put in efforts to make the marriage successful and try to look beyond their differences and personalities. Opening up about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir said, “We have been together for six years now. I think in the first year, you understand how to handle each other’s personality. Relationships are hard. Humans beings are very tough animals, very hard to understand. You have to understand the person. You have to have empathy for that person.”

He also added that Alia’s personality is totally different from his and added, ‘Marriage is all about working, no? You have to keep working on your marriage, you have to keep trying. And that’s what makes a successful marriage. She comes out of the shower and her towel is left on the floor. I am always picking up her towel and putting it in the basket. But I think that’s what makes a marriage work.”

Speaking of his daughter Raha, Ranbir said, “I never thought I would experience this kind of joy in my life. I wasn’t expecting it. It has given me such joy that I am grateful to God for it.” He also mentioned he would love to have his second to be a baby girl as well.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read-What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- BollywoodShaadia