Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”

The duo like any other couple have to put in efforts to make the marriage successful and try to look beyond their differences and personalities.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

Also Read- Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

The duo like any other couple have to put in efforts to make the marriage successful and try to look beyond their differences and personalities. Opening up about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir said, “We have been together for six years now. I think in the first year, you understand how to handle each other’s personality. Relationships are hard. Humans beings are very tough animals, very hard to understand. You have to understand the person. You have to have empathy for that person.”


He also added that Alia’s personality is totally different from his and added, ‘Marriage is all about working, no? You have to keep working on your marriage, you have to keep trying. And that’s what makes a successful marriage. She comes out of the shower and her towel is left on the floor. I am always picking up her towel and putting it in the basket. But I think that’s what makes a marriage work.”

Speaking of his daughter Raha, Ranbir said, “I never thought I would experience this kind of joy in my life. I wasn’t expecting it. It has given me such joy that I am grateful to God for it.” He also mentioned he would love to have his second to be a baby girl as well.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read-What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- BollywoodShaadia 

Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Brahmastra Besharam Jagga Jasoos Shamshera Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Animal RAHA Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi's plan backfires, Anuj asks her to leave the house
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”
MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Armaan feels bad for ditching Ruhi on their first date
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Lavish! From Isha Ambani’s Rs. 700 Cr. 'Shaadi' To Brahmani Reddy's Rs. 550 Cr; Check out India's most extravagant weddings
MUMBAI: The most expensive wedding to date was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. However, over time, a few other...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira accuses Armaan to be a corrupt lawyer, latter seeks Akshara’s blessings
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Unexpected! Did you know? Once Aishwarya Rai surprisingly supported her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan amid the Rio Olympics controversy
MUMBAI: The connection between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has generated a lot of discussion in Bollywood....
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha
Lavish! From Isha Ambani’s Rs. 700 Cr. 'Shaadi' To Brahmani Reddy's Rs. 550 Cr; Check out India's most extravagant weddings
Aishwarya
Unexpected! Did you know? Once Aishwarya Rai surprisingly supported her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan amid the Rio Olympics controversy
Akshay Kumar
Really! When Karan Johar revealed Kajol having a crush on Akshay Kumar, netizens say, “Can't blame her”
Salman
Must read! Salman Khan considers Tiger 3 the best part of the franchise, here's why
Pankaj
Must read! Pankaj Tripathi talks about how he is still discovering himself, says, 'Even I get angry'
Salman
Must read! Salman Khan talks about how he approaches films and chooses scripts, says 'I make movies like a fan'