Must Read! Ratna Pathak Shah recalls struggling to get work during the early days of her career, “I didn’t have an ego, but the meaty parts I would have liked to do didn’t come to me…”

MUMBAI: Ratna Pathak Shah is an actress with immeasurable talent. She has left a significant mark on the theater and television industries as well. In the near future, this actor will be featured opposite Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in Tarun Dudeja’s Road movie Dhak Dhak. The actress has had a great run in her long career. She has however opened up about her dark days of struggle when she was getting a foothold in the industry.

Ratna said, “I was expecting to get some work in movies. Everyone used to sit in my drawing room and talk about this or that movie being put together, all kinds of discussions because Naseer was in half of them. That was part of everyday situation at home. But I didn’t get work and that did surprise me. And this time period was long because I went to the National School of Drama and came back in 1982 and there was absolutely nothing coming my way.”

Ratna further added, “I did a couple of films, including Shyam Benegal’s Mandi, but I think he did it as a favour. Naseer and I just got married and Naseer was supposed to leave me for two months and work on this film. So, Shayam said, ‘Okay you also come.’ But I have a blink-and-miss role in the film. But I enjoyed it. I didn’t have an ego. But the meaty parts, they parts I would have liked to do didn’t come to me and it did bother me.”

Ratna has been part of interesting projects like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Trial By Fire among many others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Dhak Dhak, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Credit-IndianExpress