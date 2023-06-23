Must Read! From a reality show to making her Hindi film debut, a look at Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur’s journey

MUMBAI :Avneet Kaur has made her Hindi film debut with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite her and it is produced by Kangana Ranaut. The movie has premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and it has been getting a mixed response. However, Avneet’s performance in the TWS is being liked by the audiences.

Today, as she makes her Hindi film debut as a lead, let’s have a look at her journey…

Starting her journey with a reality show

At the age of 9, Avneet participated in the reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and was later seen in Dance Ke Superstars as well.

TV shows

In 2011, Avneet was seen in a TV show titled Meri Maa, and later as a child actor featured in multiple TV serials. As a lead, she was seen in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Movies as child actor

As a child actor, Avneet starred in a few films, but her performance in Mardaani had grabbed everyone’s attention. She was also seen in the OTT series Babbar Ka Tabbar. Apart from movies and OTT series, Avneet also starred in many music videos.

Debut as a lead

Finally, today, Avneet made her debut as a lead in the film Tiku Weds Sheru and her performance is getting a positive response from the audience. So, let’s wait and watch what will be the journey of the actress from now onwards…

Have you watched Tiku Weds Sheru? If yes, what’s your take on Avneet’s performance? Let us know in the comments below…

