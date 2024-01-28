Must Read! Recalling Bollywood's Top 5 Sci-Fi Films from Mr India to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: As anticipation builds for Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," Bollywood enthusiasts are reminded of the genre's rich history. Sci-fi films have left an indelible mark on the industry, and here's a look back at the top 5 gems that captivated audiences:

Mr. India (1987):

Starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, "Mr. India" is a classic sci-fi action film directed by Shekhar Kapur. The storyline follows a man who, armed with an invisible watch, fights against a gangster to protect orphaned children. The film is celebrated for its compelling narrative, memorable characters, and iconic songs.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003):

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, "Koi Mil Gaya" features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. This heartwarming tale introduces Rohit Mehra, a developmentally disabled man, who befriends an alien named Jadoo. The film's success paved the way for two sequels, "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013), making it a landmark in Indian sci-fi cinema.

Also Read: Exciting! The year’s sequels are here, check out the list inside to know the movie sequels releasing this year

Love Story 2050 (2008):

Despite not achieving blockbuster status, Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja's "Love Story 2050" stands out for its exploration of robots and futuristic elements. The film, directed by Harry Baweja, revolves around Sana and Karan, separated by tragic events, with Karan using time travel to reunite with his love.

Robot (2010):

Directed by S. Shankar and featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth, "Robot" tells the story of Dr. Vaseegaran's creation, Chitti, a robot designed to assist humans. However, unforeseen events transform Chitti into a formidable threat to mankind, showcasing the consequences of unchecked scientific advancements.

Ra.One (2011):

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Rampal, "Ra.One" explores the virtual world of gaming. Game developer Shekhar creates the characters G.One and Ra.One, leading to unforeseen consequences when Ra.One materializes outside the game, posing a challenge to his creator.

As fans await the release of "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it's evident that Bollywood's fascination with sci-fi continues to evolve, offering audiences unique and imaginative narratives.

Also Read: Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Peeping Moon