Must Read! Rekha: A Journey from Struggles to Stardom

Explore the untold stories of Bollywood icon Rekha, from rejection and body-shaming to being labelled a 'witch' and finding solace in a Rs 100-crore house.
Rekha

MUMBAI: Rekha, a name synonymous with timeless beauty and legendary performances, has etched her place in Bollywood history. However, her journey to stardom was riddled with challenges and hardships that showcased her resilience and determination.

Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan to Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actor Pushpavalli, Rekha entered the film industry at the age of 12 with the Telugu film "Rangula Ratnam" in 1966. Her early years in the industry were marked by the need to support her family, pushing her into adult roles at a tender age.

Rejection became a constant companion for Rekha, even after making her Bollywood debut with the 1970 hit film "Saawan." The actress faced body shaming and racism, enduring jokes about her colour and language. In an era where such incidents were dismissed, Rekha's determination remained unshaken.

Also Read: Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”

One traumatic incident during the shooting of "Anjana Safar" (later released as "Do Shikari") saw Rekha forcibly kissed by her co-star Biswajeet during a romantic scene. The planned act left the teenage actress shocked and embarrassed, highlighting the challenges women faced in the industry.

Rumors and controversies continued to surround Rekha throughout her career. In 1984, during the filming of "Zameen Aasman," she was romantically linked with Sanjay Dutt. Nargis, Sanjay Dutt's mother, labelled Rekha a 'witch' and criticized her for giving signals to men.

The tragic incident in 1990, where Rekha's husband Mukesh Aggarwal took his own life using her dupatta, led to her being labelled a 'national vamp.' The aftermath of these events left Rekha facing rejections and disappointments in her personal life.

Despite the challenges, Rekha emerged as an enigmatic figure in Bollywood. She now lives a luxurious life away from the limelight, residing in a Rs 100-crore bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Her impressive car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, Honda City, BMW i7 Electric, and a Rolls Royce Ghost.

Rekha's journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing how one can rise above societal judgments and personal tribulations to attain success and a life of luxury.

Also Read: Legendary Actress Rekha To Make Her Television Comeback With StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

