Must Read! Rekha’s recent appearance gets mixed reaction from netizens

MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of the most loved iconic actresses of Indian cinema. Who can forget her brilliant performance in films like Silsila, Khubsoorat, Ghar and many more. The actress’s appearances in her silk and kanjivaram sarees at every event in nothing short of breathtaking.

However, Rekha’s recent appearance left many confused. While her fans loved her looks, many made fun of her head gear style, long kurta, extra long dupatta and sunglasses at night. Rekha was seen leaving Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra’s house.

Rekha’s ardent fans praised her look. One wrote, “ she looks so graceful, pretty and happy too One should always be happy irrespective of their age or societal norms. Rekha ji is doing a great job.” Another fan wrote, “She is evergreen queen no one replace her beauty”, one wrote, “Rekha looks younger and more graceful than all the people in the comment section.”

Haters will hate and so there were those who trolled her. One netizen wrote, “Many a times I have seen her in full sleeves always, bottle neck clothes, only jer face can be seen, she never shows her skin, may be botox is doing only on face.” One wrote, “Jawani kut kut k bhari hai, burapa aane ka naam hie nai le raha,” Another user commented, “It's like she is hiding herself from something, maybe her wrinkles or something.” One wrote, “Why in earth is she wearing goggles in the night and could someone explain why is she running wearing dark glasses beats me totally.”

