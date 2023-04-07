Must Read! As reportedly Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif opt out of Jee Le Zaraa, we list down actresses who can replace them in the movie

Jee Le Zaraa was announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. But now, Priyanka and Katrina have reportedly opted out of it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 15:21
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa is one film that everyone has been eagerly waiting for. The movie was announced around a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, the movie is yet to go on the floors.

Now, recently there have been reports that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the film. So, we decided to list down some actresses who can replace them and join Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. While we have seen her in multi-starrers, it will surely be interesting to watch her in a movie about friendship between three girls. Also, we know that she shares a great rapport with Alia, but they haven’t done a movie together yet.

Also Read: Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is undoubtedly a secured actress and has starred in many films which also featured other actresses. So, if she joins the cast, it will be fun to watch her in it.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is currently one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry right now. She will surely attract the audiences and it will be interesting to see her in an all-girls movie. Also, there are already reports of her doing the film.

Anushka Sharma

Not just Kiara, there are reports of Anushka Sharma also being approached for the film, and it will be interesting to watch her in the movie with other actresses.

Sonam Kapoor

After a maternity break, Sonam is now back in the business and recently she also revealed that in a year she would like to do two films. So, she can be a good choice to play one of the leads in Jee le Zaraa.

Also Read: What! Is this the reason Farhan Akhtar’s Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the back burner?

Which actresses do you think can step into Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s shoes? Let us know in the comments below...   

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jee Le Zaraa Priyanka Chopra Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Kareena Kapoor Khan Kiara Advani Anushka Sharma Sonam Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the top four finalists of the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani is in jail; Abhishek Malhan exposes Jiya Shankar double standard
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT has entered the third week. A lot has happened till now, which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs...
How to live-track your Ekart packages online and get a delivery date prediction
MUMBAI: Online shopping has become a ubiquitous part of our lives. With the convenience of a few clicks, we can order...
Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024
MUMBAI: After 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Sajid and Kartik will once again come back on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' date of Eid-al-...
Hemant Kher joins Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible as Viren - a manipulative Patola businessman
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible inspires viewers with the incredible story of Pushpa, a resilient and determined...
Will Tara get married to Senapati in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' presents a remarkable narrative of love shared between Dhruv (...
Recent Stories
Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024
Ranveer Singh
WOW! Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impresses; netizens say, “This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster”
Tina Ambani
Must Read! Tina Ambani appears before ED after husband Anil Ambani in connection with Foreign Exchange violation case
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Entertaining! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer looks like a rom-com with a touch of drama in it
SatyaPrem
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: After a good extended weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a drop