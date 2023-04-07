Must Read! As reportedly Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif opt out of Jee Le Zaraa, we list down actresses who can replace them in the movie

MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa is one film that everyone has been eagerly waiting for. The movie was announced around a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, the movie is yet to go on the floors.

Now, recently there have been reports that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the film. So, we decided to list down some actresses who can replace them and join Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. While we have seen her in multi-starrers, it will surely be interesting to watch her in a movie about friendship between three girls. Also, we know that she shares a great rapport with Alia, but they haven’t done a movie together yet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is undoubtedly a secured actress and has starred in many films which also featured other actresses. So, if she joins the cast, it will be fun to watch her in it.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is currently one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry right now. She will surely attract the audiences and it will be interesting to see her in an all-girls movie. Also, there are already reports of her doing the film.

Anushka Sharma

Not just Kiara, there are reports of Anushka Sharma also being approached for the film, and it will be interesting to watch her in the movie with other actresses.

Sonam Kapoor

After a maternity break, Sonam is now back in the business and recently she also revealed that in a year she would like to do two films. So, she can be a good choice to play one of the leads in Jee le Zaraa.

Which actresses do you think can step into Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s shoes? Let us know in the comments below...

