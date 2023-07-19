Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail

MUMBAI :In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the Supreme Court that it will not be challenging the bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship and they lived together. On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, which was a few days after Rhea moved out. Post the untimely demise of the actor, Rhea was at the receiving end of a lot of allegations and hate.

The NCB had charged Rhea under the stringent Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that pertains to “financing and harboring illegal drug trafficking”.

However, she was released on bail later. On Tuesday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the Supreme Court that it is not challenging the bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drugs case linked to the late actor's death.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh that NCB is not challenging the bail but the question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following this incident, Rhea took to social media to upload a small clip of her where she is glowing and she wrote, "Gratitude" with a folded hand emoji.

The photo went viral as soon as Rhea uploaded it. Netizens believe the cryptic post hints at her gratitude for the recent announcement by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to television as a gang leader of Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand. She is currently busy with the show. The other gang leaders are Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. The show is hosted by Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood.

