Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym trying to lead her life normally after losing the love of her life Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was clicked by the paps outside her gym however, the trollers weren't very happy to see her and they attacked her with nasty comments. Many called her gold bigger, murder and more.

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea was alleged by his family of murdering him and procuring drugs for him by her brother. The girl was even jailed for the same, and even now she is out on bail. While Rhea kept her mum throughout these two years and spoke about the constant allegations against her by Sushant's fans, family and more.

Recently the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed draft charges against the others and actress Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty before a special court in Mumbai regarding her connection with the drugs case that is linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Prosecutor Atul Sarpande says that prosecution maintains charges against the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet.

