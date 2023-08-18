Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman

MUMBAI: More than her films and shows, Rhea Chakraborty has always been in the news for her personal life. The actress was in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and a few months ago, there were even reports of her dating Bunty Sajdeh.

Now, according to reports, Rhea is dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. Well, we are sure everyone must be wondering who Nikhil is. So, let us tell you that...

Nikhil is the co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas. Zerodha is a retail stockbroker company, True Beacon is an asset management company, and Gruhas is a real estate investment and prop Tech company.

The 36-year-old dropped out of the school after 10th and he doesn’t even have a formal degree. However, Nikhil is now a billionaire and even made it to the Forbes billionaires list of 2023. He is one of the youngest billionaires in India.

When the reports of Rhea and Bunty relationship came, they never spoke about it. And now, Rhea and Nikhil have not confirmed or denied their relationship.

Well, if Rhea and Nikhil are dating, let’s hope that the couple makes it official soon.

Currently, Rhea is seen in Roadies season 19 and she is one of the gang leaders in it. When it comes to movies, Rhea was last seen in Chehre and she had impressed one and all with her performance in it. However, she currently has no films lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.