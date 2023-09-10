Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty reveals her dad Indrajit’s words of wisdom that helped her get through the trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

It will remain one of the most intriguing and shocking cases of Indian film history. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea has been under the scanner ever since his death. Recently during an interview, the actress broke her silence of her mental state and what she went through during the trial of the case.
Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: The unsolved case of Sushant Singh Rajput death is still on and the world is waiting for the CBI to come out and give a closure to the case and know exactly what happened on the 14th of June 2020. The actor reportedly committed suicide at home by hanging himself and it became a sensational news as just a week ago his ex – manager Disha Salian had also passed away and the case was under investigation.

Rhea spoke about her dad who was in the army who was her pillar of strength during the time. She said, “I think my entire strength and resilience came from my family, my father being in the army… I think you know we had that army upbringing, and I remember when everything was at its peak. We won't lie; we stand up and take the bullet on our shoulder and if you have to go you have to go, but at least you stood up, and you gave yourself a last fighting chance, so I would give it entirely to my family if it weren't for my and even Nidhi my friend is hear some of my other few of my girlfriends Shibani Dandekar who stood by me. We were a handful of people, and we were mobs facing the size of billions, but I think that's all you need 3-4 people who trust you and love you. They are your pillars of sanity, and then you're good you're golden..”

She added, “Despite the media being our enemy and invading our privacy, my family has remained united and strong. We have each other's backs, and that has helped us get through the tough times. We all have our bad days, but we put on a brave front for each other. We are like a small regiment, and my father is a Colonel. I am proud to serve under him, and I would like to say, "Colonel Chakraborty , it has been a pleasure serving under you!”

On the work front, Rhea is currently seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

About Author

