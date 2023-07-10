Must Read! Richa Chadha opens up about her journey of success and struggles, “I am a self-made woman”

She has given breathtakingly flawless performances in films like Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Masaan and many more. She tied the knot with beau Ali Fazal last year in an intimate ceremony.
MUMBAI: Richa Chadha is one of the most talented and underrated actresses of Bollywood. 

Speaking to a news portal about her journey of success and struggles, Richa said, “I am just happy that I am in the Rs 100 crore club and no one takes this from me. I am a self-made woman. I am very proud of everything that I have achieved and also of the fact that I enjoyed my struggle and journey as much as I enjoy my success today.”

Some of the iconic characters played by Richa include; Nagma from ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, Bholi Punjaban from ‘Fukrey’ franchise, Rasila Devi in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, Tara from ‘Madam Chief Minister’ and Hiral Gandhi from ‘Section 375:Marzi Ya Jabardasti’ among many others. The actress said that he is not like any of them saying, “I think none of these characters are close to me because I move on quite fast. I give it my all and if you notice all of these characters have very different values.”

Richa who was recently seen in Fukrey 3 reprising her role as Bholi Punjaban said, “I feel great, grateful. I am very thankful to the makers when they chose me 10 years ago. I am grateful to Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (director) and for the character written I am grateful to writer Vipul Vig as well.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

