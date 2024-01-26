Must read! Rohit Shetty addresses the rumours of him getting into a fight with Shah Rukh Khan post Dilwale, read more

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man of the moment as his debut web series, Indian Police Force, recently marked its arrival on the OTT platform. Regarding the same, he’s on a promotional spree, and during one of his interviews, he finally addressed the much-talked-about rumored rift with Shah Rukh Khan post Dilwale. He even discussed if there’s any possibility of their collaboration in the future.

For those who don’t know, Shetty and SRK collaborated for the first time for Chennai Express. Released in 2013, the biggie was a blockbuster at the box office and went over 400 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In India, it earned over 220 crores (net) and was the first 200 crore net grosser in the careers of both SRK and Shetty.

After the super success of Chennai Express, the duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty came together for Dilwale, and there was a huge buzz for the film as it marked the reunion of SRK and Kajol. It was obvious that expectations were really high, but the film failed to match the level of Chennai Express’ success. It was a commercial success, but it wasn’t on the expected lines.

So, post-Dilwale, there have been reports stating that all is not well between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty. These reports got fuelled when Shetty’s one statement went viral, which was, of course, taken out of context. It was from Shetty’s 2019 interview, where he spoke to Film Companion. He had said, for him, Chennai Express wasn’t SRK’s film, but it was Deepika Padukone’s film.

Though the statement was clearly taken in the wrong way, it did trigger several speculations about Shetty and SRK’s fight for years.

In his recent interview with The Lallantop, Rohit Shetty was asked some random questions pitched by social media users. One of those questions was about his rumored rift with Shah Rukh Khan post Dilwale. After hearing it, Shetty reacted with a laugh, thus shutting down all fight rumors.

Further, breaking his silence on rumors of differences with Shah Rukh Khan and not working together post Dilwale, he said, “Aisa kuch nahi. Koi acchi kahaani mile, you know ki saath mein karna hai. Toh phir woh aisi ho ki Chennai Express se badi ho. Sabse important chiz rehta hai ki kabhi aisa subject aaye toh kyu nahi karunga main, zarur karunga (Nothing like that. There should be a good script, which interests us both. But it should be better and bigger than Chennai Express. If any such subject comes, I’ll definitely work with him).”

Meanwhile, after Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty is all set to return to the big screen with Singham Again.

