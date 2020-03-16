Must read! Sai Pallavi clears the air about her comments on Kashmir genocide and cow lynching

MUMBAI: Sai Pallavi's recent statement and comparison of the Kashmiri exodus with cow vigilantism drew mixed reactions on social media. In an interview with a Telugu channel, the actress shared her opinion on The Kashmir Files and landed into a controversy.

Sai Pallavi has been making headlines for the past few days after a clip from her interview went viral and hurt the sentiments of many. Although the actress didn’t intend to sound demeaning but seems like her words were misrepresented. Days after the incident, the actress has now issued a clarification about the same and says her conversation was taken out of context.

For the unversed, the actress in the interview had allegedly compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s with the recent instance of a man being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected of being a Muslim.

Days after the interview went viral, a few members of Bajrang Dal filed a complaint against Sai Pallavi in Hyderabad and even asked the actress to apologise to the entire nation. Now, the actress broke her silence about the same. Taking to her Instagram, Sai shared her clarification and said, “This is the first time that I am getting in touch with all to clarify something and I think this will be the first time that I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because.”

“I am anxious that my words might be misinterpreted. So forgive me, if I take longer than usual to communicate my thoughts. I believe I am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs. And the oppressed need to be protected at any cost,” Sai Pallavi said.

She added, “After I watched the film The Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I would never belittle a tragedy like the genocide. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people and the generations of people that are still affected by it.”

Sai Pallavi further asserted saying, “I don’t think any of us has the right to take another person’s life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important. I hope the day does not come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity. I pray we are not heading towards that.”

Sai first came into public attention for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. She then starred in Kali (2016). She made her Telugu debut playing the role Bhanumati in the romantic film Fidaa (2017) and made her Tamil debut with Diya (2018).

