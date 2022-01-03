Must Read! Salman Khan’s lucky bracelet is given by this special person in his life

MUMBAI : We have seen many appearances of the superstar Salman Khan wearing a bracelet with a blue stone, the bracelet of the actor is very famous and many fans have started wearing the same.

We have never come across any pictures or videos where the actor is not wearing that particular bracelet. It is said that it is a very lucky Bracelet for the actor Salman Khan.

Well do you know this bracelet was given by a special person in his life, and that person is none other than his father Salim Khan.

Taking to the Instagram handle the fans have shared a throwback video where actor Salman Khan shares details about his bracelet.

In the video, Salman was asked at an event about the significance of the bracelet. Replying to the fan, Salman said, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firozah.”

Elaborating further, he added, “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

On the work front Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which will also have Emran Hashmi, the movie will be a crossover movie between Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan and Hrithik Roshan’s War. Salman Khan has recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

SOURCE – E TIMES

