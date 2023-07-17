Must Read! Salman Khan warns people against fake casting; clarifies he is not casting for any film currently

MUMBAI : Fake casting is something that the entertainment industry faces a lot. A lot of struggling actors are told that big stars and production houses are casting for their new project, but it later turns out to be false. It looks like Salman Khan might have come to know about some fake casting that is happening on his name or his production house’s name and that’s why he took to social media to warn everyone about it.

The superstar shared a post and clarified that they are not casting for any movie right now. The note read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films.”

“Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unthorised manner,” the note further read.

 

Also Read: Wow! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi grooved to the song 'Garmi'

Well, this post will surely help many actors from not falling for the fraud casting.

Talking about Salman Khan’s movies, the actor will be seen in Tiger 3 and Prem Ki Shaadi. The former is slated to release on Diwali this year, and moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for it.

Meanwhile, Prem Ki Shaadi is not yet officially announced, but choreographer Shabina Khan had given a confirmation to TellyChakkar that the movie is happening and she is on board for it. However, she is not sure whether the movie is titled Prem Ki Shaadi or something else. But, she confirmed that Salman and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming up for the project.

Also Read: Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan comes onboard for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s film

So, are you excited for the upcoming movies of Salman Khan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

