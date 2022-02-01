MUST READ - Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooving to the beats of Oo Antava to Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes: Checkout the WHOPPING AMOUNTS charged by these celebrities for performing ‘ITEM SONGS’!

MUMBAI: Do you know how much Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charge for a Bollywood number?

Nora Fatehi recreated her storm with Kusu Kusu recently. Previously, she has also mesmerized viewers with performances like Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, Kamariya and have charged a sum of 50 lakhs per song.

Samantha was recently seen in the Pushpa song, Oo Antava. Imagine what she would have missed out on, had she rejected the number. Not just massive praise, but also a whopping 5 crores! You heard that right, that’s how much Prabhu charged for… Katrina Kaif is one another actress who’s famous for her dancing skills. She’s been a part of some chartbusters like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, Suraiyaa amongst others. It is said that Kat also initially charged 50 lakhs per song but given her growing popularity, she had hiked her fees by a big margin.

Jacqueline Fernandez also takes home a salary of 3 crores per song.

CREDIT: Koimoi