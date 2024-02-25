Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Candid Revelation on Health Struggles in Podcast

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her roles in films like 'Super Deluxe', 'Eega', and 'Rangasthalam', recently launched her health podcast titled 'Take 20' on her YouTube channel. In the podcast's first episode, she candidly spoke about the challenges she faced due to the autoimmune condition of myositis.

Reflecting on a particularly difficult year in her life, Samantha shared a moment of relief and calmness she felt while travelling back from Mumbai with her friend/partner/manager, Himank. She expressed how this calmness was a rare feeling for her and how she finally felt like she could breathe, sleep, and focus on her work without the constant stress and turmoil she had been experiencing.

However, Samantha's relief was short-lived as she woke up with the symptoms of myositis, a condition that has a lifelong impact. Despite facing this health challenge, Samantha decided to start her health podcast to raise awareness and encourage people to prioritize their health and well-being.

Also Read: Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her failed marriage and more, “people go down for far less than what I endured…”

During the podcast, Samantha was joined by wellness coach and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri, who provided insights and guidance on health and wellness. Samantha emphasized the importance of being proactive about health, especially after her own experience with myositis.

Through her podcast, Samantha aims to inspire others to take care of their health and not take it for granted. Her openness about her struggles and her determination to stay positive and focused on her well-being serve as a source of motivation for her listeners.

Samantha's journey with myositis is a reminder of the importance of mental and physical health, and her podcast serves as a platform to share her experiences and provide valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



