Must read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga clears the air as to why Rashmika Mandanna was chosen as Geetanjali over Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Fans of Parineeti Chopra were very upset when news came out that Rashmika Mandanna had replaced her in Animal. Many even criticized her of letting go of a role with Ranbir Kapoor in a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 22:50
movie_image: 
Sandeep

MUMBAI: Fans of Parineeti Chopra were very upset when news came out that Rashmika Mandanna had replaced her in Animal. Many even criticized her of letting go of a role with Ranbir Kapoor in a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. 

But now the filmmaker has clarified why he decided to let go of Parineeti Chopra and brought Rashmika Mandanna instead. The move seems to have worked as people are raving about the chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. 

The songs Hua Main and Satranga are proof of how good they look together. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that when they did the trial shoot he found her unsuitable as he had envisioned Geetanjali and told her the same. He said the actress was disappointed but he had to take a call for the film. 

This is being highly talked about on Reddit. As we know, many have trolled Rashmika Mandanna for her dialogue delivery in the trailer. She was even compared to Tusshar Kapoor from the Golmaal series. 

Many feel that he brought in Rashmika Mandanna to make it more appealing for the South Indian audience. A reader on Reddit asked if the intimate scenes in Animal made Parineeti Chopra back out given her upcoming wedding with Raghav Chaddha, a politician. 

The post read, "There were apparently some intimate scenes too. With her wedding with a politician coming up, she wouldn't have been okay with them. Though its been cut now by CBFC." But it looks like the main lead does not have those intimate scenes.

But many feel that Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the right choice given how good Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are looking together. The chemistry seems to be off the charts. 

A reader wrote, "This is the same guy who got Arjun Kapoor replaced because he didn’t suit the part. Rashmika suits the Telugu girl role more than Parineeti. Not talking about acting just look wise." It seems he has chosen every actor who looks perfect for the role, especially the family members.

Animal is coming in theatres on December 1, 2023. The advance bookings are solid with national chains seeing great numbers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

 

