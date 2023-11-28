Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why

MUMBAI : After the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to bring his next Hindi directorial Animal to his audiences. The film that stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been in the news for quite some time. The film has got an A certificate by the CBFC and director Sandeep is glad for it. Read on to know why.

Sandeep said, “As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theatres. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them.”

HE added, “But I can confidently say that the film will move, titillate and make the audience think.”

Animal also stars Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi and will hit cinemas on 1st December 2023. The film will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

