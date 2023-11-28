Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why

The film that stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been in the news for quite some time. The film has got an A certificate by the CBFC and director Sandeep is glad for it. Read on to know why.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:52
movie_image: 
Sandeep

MUMBAI : After the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to bring his next Hindi directorial Animal to his audiences. The film that stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been in the news for quite some time. The film has got an A certificate by the CBFC and director Sandeep is glad for it. Read on to know why.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

Sandeep said, “As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theatres. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them.”

HE added, “But I can confidently say that the film will move, titillate and make the audience think.” 

Animal also stars Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi and will hit cinemas on 1st December 2023. The film will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Also Read-Must read! Mammootty talks about how 'reviews and cinema should go their own way'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Bobby Deol Ashram Esha Gupta Rashmika Mandanna Anil Kapoor Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Rinku Ghosh opens up about staying away for so long from the limelight, “I never had a low point after marriage”
MUMBAI : One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh and was seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s...
Vanshaj: Wow! Dadababu shows full support for Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
High Drama! Katha has a major outburst; leaves Raghav and Viaan forever in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s recently launched Katha Ankahee is based on Turkish serial 1001 Nights. The show is produced by...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Suspicious! Tiwari thew flowerpot on Harshad’s car?
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Ashwini and Chirag indulge in a fight over a scam
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara to protect Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
Amazing! Vicky Kaushal finally responds to the clash between Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Says The audience will decide’
Sharvari
Hotness Alert! Sharvari’s new and sizzling hot photo shoot will leave you wanting for more, check it out
1
Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out
Ananya Panday
Wow! Ananya Panday spotted wearing Aditya Roy Kapur’s t-shirt, check it out
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Animal
Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal