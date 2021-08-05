Must Read! Sara Ali Khan has THIS to say about her parents Saif and Amrita's separation

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She is known for her glamorous screen presence and good looks.

The actress made a rare comment on her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce. The actor said that Amrita and Saif weren't happy together and the best decision at the point was to part ways. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991 and are parents to two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple parted ways in 2004. Saif then married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, with whom he has two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: OMG! Sara Ali Khan injures her nose; this is what the actress has to say

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parents' separation in an appearance on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars, Season 3. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. "

Further, she added, "They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to star in new discovery+ content

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES