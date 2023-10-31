Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”

MUMBAI : Sohail Khan who is better known as Salman Khan’s younger brother has had a short career in the film industry. He has been seen in films like Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Aryan, Raakh, Maine Dil Tujko Diya, among many others. He tied the knot with Seema Sajdeh in 1998 and shocked everyone when the couple announced their divorce after nearly 24 years of being married in 2022.

Also Read-Sohail Khan is excited about Celebrity Cricket League returning after pandemic

During a recent interview, Seema, who was recently seen in the OTT series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, opened up about why the couple chose to divorce. Seema said, “When two people are in a situation where both of them are not happy, when there is constant fighting, the fallout is always the kids. You don’t realise that in that phase of your life, time passes so quickly, kids grow up quickly, and you don’t realise when you have done damage to the kids). The kids are collateral damage. So, it was a conscious decision for him.”

Seema added that she and Sohail had been living separately for quite some time now, adding, “Nirvan was going to school; he had many conversations with me, then he went to the university and said, 'Mumma, I am ok now; you can go ahead.’ That’s when I decided that ok now is the time I can get divorced. It was just paperwork,”

Also Read-OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Credit-Latestly

