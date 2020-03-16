Must read! Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh to have a sequel?

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh may turn into a franchise. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which was a remake of Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy, was a romantic drama and proved to be a huge hit at the box office. And not surprisingly, an entire franchise may spring out of it.

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are currently celebrating the success of their recently released horror comedy, the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This is the second success for the duo after the 2010 blockbuster, Kabir Singh. The producer duo confirmed that they are looking to spin Kabir Singh also into a franchise.

When asked about the projects which they think should be a franchise, Bhushan Kumar smiles, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani agrees, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

Murad further adds that he would love to see his producer, Bhushan Kumar, make the third part of Aashiqui soon. With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a part 3 on cards? “We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward,” the duo reply in sync.

Kabir Singh was plagued with accusations of glorification of misogyny and sexism. The controversy snowballed when director Sandeep Reddy doubled down on critics of his movie in an interview. It anyway broke several box office records.

