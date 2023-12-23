Must Read! Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' Completes First Mumbai Schedule, Promises Thrilling Action

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated film 'Deva,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has successfully concluded its first schedule in the bustling city of Mumbai. Directed by the talented Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' is set to deliver a high-octane action experience, leaving fans eager for more.

The cameras began rolling for 'Deva' in late October 2023, and the filmmakers took to social media to officially announce the completion of the first leg of the shooting. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, 'Deva' brings together a stellar cast and crew for what promises to be a gripping narrative.

Adding to the excitement, actor Pavail Gulati, known for his roles in 'Thappad,' 'Made in Heaven,' and 'Dobaaraa,' has joined the cast. Pavail, expressing his enthusiasm, stated, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews."

Highlighting the significance of the opportunity, Pavail sees it as a milestone in his career and embraces the challenge wholeheartedly. Anticipating a thrilling and enjoyable experience, he eagerly looks forward to the exciting journey 'Deva promises.

'Deva' is poised for release on October 11, 2024, marking the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. As the film gears up for its unveiling, fans can expect a perfect blend of action, drama, and the charismatic performances of Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and the talented ensemble cast.

