MUST READ: Sonakshi Sinha’s responses to ‘Ask Me Anything’ segment on social media is sure to tickle your funny bones!

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most celebrated artists in B Town. She is quite active on social media and believes in calling spade a spade.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kajol, Karan Johar, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha in Colors' Big Picture)

Sonakshi Sinha who has self quarantined herself at home because she loves being home shared a story of her on Instagram with fans that how she has watched all the series of Marvel in chronological order and did a Ask Me Anything (AMA) with fans on her Instagram. She shared her video and wrote, " Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order.

What did you get up to this weekend?". In the AMA session, one of her fans asked her about when is she getting married, her badass reply will make you literally applaud her. The fan wrote, " Ma'am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?"

Sharing a Boomerang clip in which she smiled and frowned, Sonakshi replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?" Sooner one fan asked if she is recovering from Covid-19, the actress replied, " If it makes you feel any better some people (me) quarantine for fun. Jokes apart...lots of love to all those recovering."

(Also Read: Superb! Chris Hemsworth and Sonakshi come together for a project)

CREDIT: BollywoodLife



