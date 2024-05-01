Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!

The actress felt that Spice Jet Airlines mishandled her bags, and criticized the airline for its careless actions. The actress said on her social media that she chose to board their flight despite multiple cautions from her loved ones, only to find herself in a frightening circumstance.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 18:24
movie_image: 
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI : Despite her purported post-marriage pleasure, Sonnalli Seygall recently spoke on social media about a terrible encounter she had with an airline. The actress felt that Spice Jet Airlines mishandled her bags, and criticized the airline for its careless actions. The actress said on her social media that she chose to board their flight despite multiple cautions from her loved ones, only to find herself in a frightening circumstance.

(Also read: Wow! Sonnalli Seygall’s ravishing clicks from Maldives is setting the gram on fire

Sonnalli Seygall stated that she had tried every method to contact the airlines regarding her luggage issue, but they had all been unsuccessful. She then decided to turn to X, now known as Twitter, in an attempt to contact them. According to Sonnalli's post, “So I had been warned that @flyspicejet should be entirely avoided based on experiences of my friends and family. Maybe I should’ve listened..”.

She proceeded, explaining the situation further, saying, “as I not only lost my bags during my recent flight, but when I finally received, one of the bags is entirely broken! And the 3rd one still not found.” Additionally, she disclosed that she attempted to bring up a concern but got no reaction, “The customer support is unwilling and mechanical in their replies and really of not much help.” She added in concluding, “Hoping to get this resolved soon”.

However, as of now, the airlines have not responded to any of the inquiries.

Regarding work, Sonnalli was most recently spotted in Aseq, next to Vardhan Puri. It is anticipated that the actress has inked a three-film deal with Jio Studios. In addition, she is working on Noorani Chehra, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon, and Boondi Raita.

(Also read:Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sonnalli Seygall's husband Ashesh Sajnani

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama

Sonnalli Seygall Sonnalli Seygall hot Sonnalli Seygall sexy SONNALLI SEYGALL MALDIVES Sonnalli Seygall fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and...
Actor Srishti Jain joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga' as Priti
MUMBAI : Celebrated as one of the most passionate love stories on television, COLORS’ 'Chand Jalne Laga' continues to...
Heartwarming! MS Dhoni cherishes quality time with grown-up daughter Ziva, sporting a pink bag; Check out lovely PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni prefer to keep their private lives private. Sakshi frequently provides her...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare rock the stage as they perform together in the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode; leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: MC Stan to be seen with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in an upcoming project; shares pictures with fans!Jhalak...
Kavya: What! Kavya is blamed for risking Malini's life, Adiraj refuses to believe
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Lights, Camera, Love: Sunny Leone wants Singles to up their game for MTV Splitsvilla X5 Auditions!!
MUMBAI : Starting 5th January 2024, singles who are on the lookout for their ideal match can upload their audition...
Recent Stories
Fardeen
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fardeen
Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”
Malaika
Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor
Manjot
Must watch! Manjot Singh, Animal actor rescues a girl from suicide in a heartwarming old clip
Janhvi
Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor steps in 'Dulhania 3' opposite Varun Dhawan; Karan Johar clarifies reports
Deepika Padukone
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Check out the Fighter actress’s beauty secrets
Siddhart Anand
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out