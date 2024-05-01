Must read! Sonnalli Seygall, Pyaar Ka Punchnama star criticizes THIS airline following baggage woes; Details inside!

MUMBAI : Despite her purported post-marriage pleasure, Sonnalli Seygall recently spoke on social media about a terrible encounter she had with an airline. The actress felt that Spice Jet Airlines mishandled her bags, and criticized the airline for its careless actions. The actress said on her social media that she chose to board their flight despite multiple cautions from her loved ones, only to find herself in a frightening circumstance.

Sonnalli Seygall stated that she had tried every method to contact the airlines regarding her luggage issue, but they had all been unsuccessful. She then decided to turn to X, now known as Twitter, in an attempt to contact them. According to Sonnalli's post, “So I had been warned that @flyspicejet should be entirely avoided based on experiences of my friends and family. Maybe I should’ve listened..”.

She proceeded, explaining the situation further, saying, “as I not only lost my bags during my recent flight, but when I finally received, one of the bags is entirely broken! And the 3rd one still not found.” Additionally, she disclosed that she attempted to bring up a concern but got no reaction, “The customer support is unwilling and mechanical in their replies and really of not much help.” She added in concluding, “Hoping to get this resolved soon”.

However, as of now, the airlines have not responded to any of the inquiries.

Regarding work, Sonnalli was most recently spotted in Aseq, next to Vardhan Puri. It is anticipated that the actress has inked a three-film deal with Jio Studios. In addition, she is working on Noorani Chehra, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon, and Boondi Raita.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama