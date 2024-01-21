Must read! Sriram Raghavan reveals how Merry Christmas is different from all the films he has made so far, read more

MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan's highly anticipated film, 'Merry Christmas,' featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is now successfully running in cinemas. Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, this cinematic gem explores a Christmas backdrop, where two strangers meet, romance brews and soon it takes an unexpected turn.

Director Sriram Raghavan infuses his signature suspense into this neo-noir tale, promising a unique cinematic experience rarely seen on the big screen.

'Merry Christmas' intertwines romance, crime, and suspense in a bilingual format. Talking about the movie, director Sriram Raghavan expressed, “Merry Christmas is a very different film from anything I have made in the past. At the core of this film is a relationship that develops between two strangers over the course of one night. There's a crime involved, of course, but sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night. The different trailers for the Hindi and Tamil versions have evoked interesting speculations about the film. We have taken a slow burn approach, there's anticipation and suspense, but the twists and turns are quieter, even stealthier. The viewer has to invest in the characters played by Katrina and Vijay to really enjoy the pay-off.”

Earlier, while promoting the film Katrina Kaif said that she always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan and it was a great experience to be part of his film. She said, "I've always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan. I'm his fan and wanted to be a part of the movies he makes; being part of this film is amazing because I had an opportunity to be part of a lovely story, and 'Merry Christmas' is always going to be a film I am tremendously proud of and close to my heart."

The Hindi version features a stellar cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version showcases talents like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make special cameos in both versions.

As the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, 'Merry Christmas,' produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, promises to captivate audiences with its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment. Prepare for a thrilling cinematic journey at the movies.

