Must Read! As Stree 2 goes on floors, let's find out how Stree gave Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s career a boost

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie gave both the actors' career a big boost.
Stree 2

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, which was released in 2018, was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 14 crore and collected Rs. 129 crore.

Well, the film gave Rajkummar and Shraddha’s career a big boost. Before Stree, Rao’s three films Fanney Khan, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Omerta had failed to make a mark at the box office. While undoubtedly he is a fantastic actor, the box office failures were not making him a bankable star. However, after Stree, things clearly changed for him. 

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, the actress also had a couple of flops in her kitty before Stree happened. Her movies Haseena Parkar, OK Jaanu and Rock On 2, failed to make a mark at the box office. Although Half Girlfriend did reasonably well, it was not a big hit. But, Stree surely got her back in the game.

Stree 2 has started rolling today and makers took to social media to share an announcement video. In it, they have also hinted about the basic concept of the sequel. The original cast of the film reunites to shoot for the second part. Also, Shraddha has already reached Chanderi to shoot for Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is slated to release in August next year.

So, are you excited about Stree 2? Let us know in the comments below... 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

