Must Read! Stree 2 starts rolling; Is the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer inspired by THIS ghost story?

The shooting of Stree 2 has started today, and the makers have given us a small hint about what to expect from the movie. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Stree 2

MUMBAI:  2018 release Stree was one of the best horror-comedies made in the Hindi film industry. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi gave amazing performance in the movie, and it was a blockbuster at the box office with the collection of Rs. 129.90 crore.

Stree was said to be inspired by the folklore Naale Baa, and now, the announcement video of Stree 2 makes us wonder whether the film is inspired by a ghost story of Mumbai. So, in the announcement video, we are shown that in 2018, on the walls of Chanderi it was written ‘O Stree Kal Aana’. But, in 2024, it’s written ‘O Stree Raksha Karna’.

Soon, we are shown the new horror Chanderi is facing and that is ‘Sarkate Ka Aatank’. Now, this reminds us of the ghost stories that we have heard about a couple of places in Mumbai.

So, there’s a place called Khotachiwadi in Girgaon, South Mumbai, and there have been stories about Mankapya, a headless ghost who beheads people if he spots them alone late at night. The same story has been read and heard about a place in Dadar as well.  

While the makers have given a hint about what to expect from Stree 2, it will be interesting to see what new and unique the film will offer. Also, we want to know about Shraddha’s character in the film as in Stree at the end she just disappears leaving us with a lot of questions.

So, are you excited for Stree 2? Let us know in the comments below...

