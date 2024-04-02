Must Read! Subhash Ghai breaks silence on the multiple controversies of Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt starrer Khal Nayak

MUMBAI : Subhash Ghai is one of the most renowned filmmakers of the Hindi Film industry. He has given us some blockbusters along with the 1993 iconic crime film Khal Nayak. The director opened up with the many controversies that surrounded the film around the time of its release.

Also Read-Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki

While everything was fine till the shoot was completed of the movie, there were roadblocks before the release of the film as Sanjay Dutt was arrested before the film’s theatrical release. Talking about it Ghai said, “(Sanjay's arrest) did not majorly impact the making of the film but yes there was a lot of noise in the media. I felt bad that he went to the jail. We had already finished the shooting part of the film when he got arrested. Only the last court scene was in the making when all that happened.”

He further continued, “The main hardship we faced due to Choli Ke Peeche song. People labelled it vulgar, protests happened. Around 32 political units came and protested against me. They demanded a ban. Many even claimed that I was promoting a terrorist.”

Also Read- Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Subhash Ghai added, “I made the film with my honest intentions. This film talks about how he becomes a nayak from a khal nayak. The story was about the transformation of a villain, but you know that when there is ‘josh’, it stays for a long time within our country, and by the time it goes, your life ends up being ruined.”

Last Year the film completed 30 years and Ghai shared, “Celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak.” He also expressed his emotions about the film and the milestone it has achieved and wrote, “Indian pan cinema has to tell human stories with indian thought on big screen regaled with big music n larger than life characters but still has to look real n heartwarming like khalnayak. To stay longer.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

