Must Read! Subhash Ghai breaks silence on the multiple controversies of Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt starrer Khal Nayak

While everything was fine till the shoot was completed of the movie, there were roadblocks before the release of the film as Sanjay Dutt was arrested before the film’s theatrical release.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Subhash Ghai

MUMBAI : Subhash Ghai is one of the most renowned filmmakers of the Hindi Film industry. He has given us some blockbusters along with the 1993 iconic crime film Khal Nayak. The director opened up with the many controversies that surrounded the film around the time of its release.

Also Read-Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki

While everything was fine till the shoot was completed of the movie, there were roadblocks before the release of the film as Sanjay Dutt was arrested before the film’s theatrical release. Talking about it Ghai said, “(Sanjay's arrest) did not majorly impact the making of the film but yes there was a lot of noise in the media. I felt bad that he went to the jail. We had already finished the shooting part of the film when he got arrested. Only the last court scene was in the making when all that happened.”

He further continued, “The main hardship we faced due to Choli Ke Peeche song. People labelled it vulgar, protests happened. Around 32 political units came and protested against me. They demanded a ban. Many even claimed that I was promoting a terrorist.”

Also Read- Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Subhash Ghai added, “I made the film with my honest intentions. This film talks about how he becomes a nayak from a khal nayak. The story was about the transformation of a villain, but you know that when there is ‘josh’, it stays for a long time within our country, and by the time it goes, your life ends up being ruined.”

Last Year the film completed 30 years and Ghai shared, “Celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak.” He also expressed his emotions about the film and the milestone it has achieved and wrote, “Indian pan cinema has to tell human stories with indian thought on big screen regaled with big music n larger than life characters but still has to look real n heartwarming like khalnayak. To stay longer.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Sanjay Dutt Madhuri Dixit Jackie Shroff Subhash Ghai Movie News Neena Gupta TellyChakkar controversy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vaibhav and Bobby get into a huge fight
MUMBAI : Star Plus presents Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, a love story set against the backdrop of the music industry, where...
Fascinating! Zeenat Aman's Sneaky Theatre Adventures: A Trip Down Memory Lane
MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman recently took a nostalgic trip, sharing a delightful anecdote from her past that...
Wow! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, actors who played robots on screen
MUMBAI: Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to release soon. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon where...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Vedika exposes Pammy and Kuldeep
MUMBAI : Star Plus presents Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, a love story set against the backdrop of the music industry, where...
Kya Baat hai! Ranbir Kapoor reveals some interesting things about Animal Park
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan puts his life in danger to save Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Zeenat
Fascinating! Zeenat Aman's Sneaky Theatre Adventures: A Trip Down Memory Lane
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Zeenat
Fascinating! Zeenat Aman's Sneaky Theatre Adventures: A Trip Down Memory Lane
Shah
Wow! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, actors who played robots on screen
Ranbir
Kya Baat hai! Ranbir Kapoor reveals some interesting things about Animal Park
Sriram
Must Read! Sriram Raghavan opens up on the Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis “it is a human story”
Riteish
Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way
Arjun
Must read! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wish their mother late Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary