Must read! Sushmita Sen recalls Salman Khan's advice to wear heels despite height difference; Says ‘He said I’ll manage my height…’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have a long-standing, cordial friendship and have collaborated on numerous movies together. In a recent interview, Sushmita said that, despite their director David Dhawan's insistence that she wear flats, Salman actually pushed her to wear heels while they were on screen together. This struck Sushmita as particularly "progressive," and she expressed her admiration for this facet of Salman's character.

Sushmita recalled, “When David would say on the sets of Biwi No 1 that ‘Sush, don’t wear heels’, I would come in flats like okay, no problem. And Salman would say ‘that’s a nice outfit but why are you wearing those chappals?’ I would say ‘because you are short, I can’t wear heels’ so he burst out laughing and say ‘go and wear heels. I’ll manage my height, you manage yours’. So I thought that was very progressive. It is something about Salman I have always enjoyed and loved.”

Recalling another incident from her relationship with Salman, Sushmita stated that he frequently breaks into a joke in the middle of a scene, which causes the other actor to burst out laughing. “Salman is famous for a lot of things and he is very famous for throwing the co-actor off by cracking a joke in the middle of a scene. And then you are just laughing because you forgot what you are supposed to do,” she said.

In movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge, and Biwi No 1, Sushmita and Salman have featured together. Fans first became aware of Sushmita's "haye mera bachcha" during her role as Salman's girlfriend in Biwi No. 1. Sushmita revealed in a previous conversation with popular news portal, “It’s funny… haye mera bachcha is not from the film. Mujhe laga cut hogaya hai scene (I thought we were done with the scene) and I just held Salman and pulled him to say ‘haye mera bachcha’. And the camera was still rolling and David kept it. So it’s actually my own lingo.”

