Must Read! Sushmita Sen remembers how she shared different chemistries with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days for her web series Taali in which she played the role of a transgender. The series premiered on Jio Cinema, and left everyone spellbound and amazed at Sushmita's performance. From Miss Universe to Taali, Sushmita has had quite a journey. 

Sushmita who has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has revealed who she shared a better chemistry with. She told a news portal that she shared very different chemistries with them both, adding, “I taught one [of them] chemistry. I had a more friendly chemistry with Salman. It was like a gunda, friends type. While with Shah Rukh, it was romance.”

Sen has worked with Salman in Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and with SRK in Main Hoon Na. When asked who she would love to work with again she added, “Both darling. Let’s never come down to either of them. Both always.”

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali that stars Sushmita Sen narrates the story of transgendre Shreegauri Sawant. She will next be seen in the third season of the OTT series Aarya.

