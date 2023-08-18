What! When Sushmita Sen opened up about her challenges of working with the Khans and being labeled as difficult to work with

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days for her web series Taali in which she played the role of a transgender. The series premiered on Jio Cinema, and left everyone spellbound and amazed at Sushmita's performance. From Miss Universe to Taali, Sushmita has had quite a journey.

In the initial years of her career, Sen says that she wanted to stick to her disciplined work ethics which many filmmakers and actors found rather difficult to work with and called her fussy. She recalls, “When I joined the industry, if you have a film with one of the Khans or one of the major A-list actors, you don’t talk about shift time and number of days and all. You just bend backwards and do the film. But I started asking for eight hours, ten hours with makeup and hair specifically. I will come on time and will leave on time. It’s a system I follow even today. I will never be late, but then I will leave on time.’

She added, “So first, everyone had a problem with that attitude, they had so much to say, ‘Attitude de rahi hai, samajhti kya hai apne aap ko.” While working in Aankhen with Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Raval and Akshay Kumar, Sen said, “I would fold my hands and say, ‘Sir, my day is done’. Not to offend anyone, but to follow a discipline.”

Susmita recalled being called difficult to work with and said, “That might have backfired then, and a lot of people were like, ‘She’s difficult to work with’. But I was like even if the actor is late by six hours, I am ready to wait. I’ll put on full hair and makeup, sit down and wait. But when it’s six o’clock, it’s my pack-up time, I leave.”

