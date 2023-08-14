Must Read! Before Sushmita Sen, these actors nailed it with their performance as a transgender

Sushmita Sen will be seen as transgender Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming OTT series Taali. But, before Sushmita, many actors have played the role of a transgender and they have nailed it. Check out the list of the actors below...
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen will be seen as transgender Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming OTT series Taali. The promo of the show has grabbed everyone’s attention and Sen’s performance is surely the highlight of it.

Sharad Kelkar

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii was about a man being possessed by the spirit of a transgender. Sharad Kelkar played the role of the transgender and while the actor just had an extended cameo in the film, he stole the show.

Vijay Raaz

How can we forget Razia Bai from Gangubai Kathiawadi? Vijay Raaz nailed it as the evil Razia in the film, and was the perfect antagonist for the Alia Bhatt starrer.

Ashutosh Rana

Everyone will remember that Ashutosh Rana was seen as Lajja Shankar Pandey who used to kidnap kids dressed as a transgender. But well, he actually played a proper transgender in a movie titled Shabnam Mausi which was a biopic on Shabnam Mausi Bano who was the first transgender to be elected as an MLA.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Remember Maharani from Sadak. Well, veteran actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the role of a transgender in the film, and impressed one and all with his performance in it.

Paresh Rawal

Mahesh Bhatt wrote some really good transgender characters. In the movie Tamanna, Paresh Rawal played the role of a transgender, and he was appreciated a lot for his performance in the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 


 


 

