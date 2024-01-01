Must Read! Taapsee Pannu Expresses Eagerness to Reunite with Director Neeraj Pandey: 'Please Mujhe...'

Taapsee Pannu, fresh from the success of 'Dunki,' expresses her desire to collaborate with director Neeraj Pandey again, reminiscing about their previous projects 'Naam Shabana' and 'Baby.'
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, riding high on the success of her recent film 'Dunki,' is looking forward to reuniting with director Neeraj Pandey, with whom she has previously collaborated on projects like 'Naam Shabana' and 'Baby.' In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the talented actress shared her eagerness to work with the acclaimed filmmaker once again.

When questioned about her upcoming projects and the possibility of working with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee revealed that she has been persistently expressing her interest to the director. She humorously shared that she keeps telling him, "'Sir, please mujhe kuch kaam dedo' (Sir, please give me some work)," emphasizing her keenness to collaborate with him.

Also Read: SUPER HOT! Taapsee Pannu sets the temperatures soaring in a black body-hugging outfit; netizens say, “Looking so hot”

Taapsee Pannu expressed admiration for Neeraj Pandey, highlighting that he was one of the few directors who believed in her at the beginning of her career. She recalled the unique opportunity he provided her with the film 'Baby,' where she had a 7-minute role but was entrusted with a full-fledged film with a titled role.

The actress affectionately shared her ongoing efforts to stay on Neeraj Pandey's radar, acknowledging that she consistently approaches him whenever they meet. She added, "I'm just hoping he remembers me. I keep showing my face now and then so he doesn't forget me."

Neeraj Pandey, known for his directorial ventures such as 'MS Dhoni,' 'Baby,' and 'A Wednesday,' has made a significant impact in the Indian film industry. Taapsee Pannu's desire to collaborate with him again is a testament to the positive professional relationship they share.

Also Read: “Her acting is similar in every project; she should be doing something different now” - netizens on the acting of Taapsee Pannu

