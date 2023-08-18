SUPER HOT! Taapsee Pannu sets the temperatures soaring in a black body-hugging outfit; netizens say, “Looking so hot”

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has been grabbing everyone’s attention because of her posts on social media. While she has been stealing the show with her saree avatars, recently she shared a few pictures in which she is wearing a black body-hugging outfit with knee length leather boots, and she is looking super hot in the pictures.

The actress shared the picture and wrote, “With a little extra light on the side….” Check out the post below...

Well, netizens can’t stop praising Taapsee’s hot avatar. A netizen commented, “Tapsee u look stunning.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful hot as ever.” One more netizen commented, “Looking so hot.” Check out the comments below...

Clearly, Taapsee is nowadays setting social media on fire with her pictures. She proves that she can look hot in a saree as well as in western outfits.

Talking about her movies, Taapsee has Dunki, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan lined up. Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas this year. The release date of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is not yet announced, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is a delayed project.

