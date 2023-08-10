Must read! Tabu talks about the lack of female comic characters in films

Actor Tabu, who will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Khufiya, has opened up about her limited involvement in comedy films. She pointed out that the proportion of comic films, compared to other genres, is quite low.
MUMBAI:  Actor Tabu, who will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Khufiya, has opened up about her limited involvement in comedy films. She pointed out that the proportion of comic films, compared to other genres, is quite low. Tabu also noted that there has historically been a lack of people who could envision women in comedic roles.

Also read - Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Tabu was asked about doing more films like Jawani Jaaneman, where she entertained the audience with her portrayal of a ‘hippie mom’. 

The actor said, “To begin with, I don’t think we have so many films in that genre being made every day. So the ratio of a comic film, as compared to other kinds of genres, is far less. Any actor is always going to be doing fewer comic roles and comedy films as opposed to the other, right? Because the space is too limited. So, I don’t know if so many characters like these are written for women. But these characters are not to be seen generally in cinema, like in life.”

Tabu added, “I don’t know if we associate women with comedy or fun or that so much now. Because there are a lot of women out there who are also making you laugh, but I don’t think it was really that till recently. There were not a lot of women who could make you laugh, and there were not a lot of people who could think about women in that spirit.” 

Also read - Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna

Reacting to the same, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Tabu is very funny; people don’t know, right? And she’s the most funny when she’s angry.”

Khufiya is all set to release on Netflix on October 5. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

Khufiya is all set to release on Netflix on October 5. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Latest Video
