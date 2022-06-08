Interesting! This is what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu had to say about her dating rumors with south superstar Nagarjuna

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Tabu who has entertained audience for years has been in headlines due to various controversies. However, the actress has one spilled beans on her alleged affair with south superstar Nagarjuna.

In the 2007 episode of KWK the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress appeared on the show with Mira Nair, later the two were joined by Farah Khan.

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar asked Tabu about her relationship status but the actress assured him she was totally single. However, the filmmaker wasn’t able to digest the answer and later he asked, “So you’re totally single, all these alleged rumours about you with men who live in the southern part of the country not true?”

Reacting to Karan Johar’s query, Tabu said, “What are you asking about? Nagarjuna? I don’t know what to say about it, except that he’s one of the closest people in my life, and he’s one of the most important relationships that I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter my relationship with him. I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.”

On the work front Tabu was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Karan Johar has recently wrapped up his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

