What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside

When talking about the film Fanaa, Karan said that she was wasted in a mainstream film like that but Tabu said, “I didn’t feel wasted, I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t expect to steal the film from anybody. It was okay with me.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 21:13
movie_image: 
What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason

Tabu is amongst one of the most talented actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and essayed double roles of Anjulika and Manjulika in the film. The film was very successful at the box office, and the actress garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

She has been part of some stupendous films like, Haider, Chachi 420, Drishyam, Maqbool and has proved her mettle in all of these and many more films.

She was also a part of the film Fanaa, which starred Kajol and Aamir Khan in lead roles and was often asked why she chose to essay the role of the officer in the film. Many believed that it was an insubstantial role. In one episode of Koffee with Karan in 2007, she was asked by host Karan about the same and if she felt wasted.

“Don’t you ever feel that the big banners praise you but never take you in their films?” was Karan’s question. To this, Tabu said that she didn’t know what to do about the same, “they always call me when they see my films, but they never give a chance to call them back. Then I keep thinking they cast me in a film and they don’t”, added Tabu.

When talking about the film Fanaa, Karan said that she was wasted in a mainstream film like that but Tabu said, “I didn’t feel wasted, I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t expect to steal the film from anybody. It was okay with me.”

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

Credits: Koimoi

Fanaa Aamir Khan Kajol Rishi Kapoor Kirron Kher Anupam Kher Bollywood Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Brahmastra Darlings Netflix Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Koffee With Karan 7 Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 21:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! “She’s one of the closest friends I have,” said Sharukh Khan when once upon a time he was being linked together with Priyanka Chopra
MUMBAI : Also read:...
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
MUMBAI :The South vs. Bollywood debate has been going on for a long time now and many blockbuster films have been made...
What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Exclusive! “I would love to do some roles which have action sequences” - Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the...
Interesting! These B-town stars do not like spending money
MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for its glitz and glamour. And we often see stars buying new things and living the life in a...
Recent Stories
Whoa! “She’s one of the closest friends I have,” said Sharukh Khan when once upon a time he was being linked together with Priya
Whoa! “She’s one of the closest friends I have,” said Sharukh Khan when once upon a time he was being linked together with Priyanka Chopra
Latest Video