What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside

Tabu is amongst one of the most talented actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and essayed double roles of Anjulika and Manjulika in the film. The film was very successful at the box office, and the actress garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

She has been part of some stupendous films like, Haider, Chachi 420, Drishyam, Maqbool and has proved her mettle in all of these and many more films.

She was also a part of the film Fanaa, which starred Kajol and Aamir Khan in lead roles and was often asked why she chose to essay the role of the officer in the film. Many believed that it was an insubstantial role. In one episode of Koffee with Karan in 2007, she was asked by host Karan about the same and if she felt wasted.

“Don’t you ever feel that the big banners praise you but never take you in their films?” was Karan’s question. To this, Tabu said that she didn’t know what to do about the same, “they always call me when they see my films, but they never give a chance to call them back. Then I keep thinking they cast me in a film and they don’t”, added Tabu.

When talking about the film Fanaa, Karan said that she was wasted in a mainstream film like that but Tabu said, “I didn’t feel wasted, I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t expect to steal the film from anybody. It was okay with me.”

