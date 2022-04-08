Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason

Kajol who completed 30 years in the film industry made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga and has recently collaborated with veteran actress Revathy for her next project Salaam Venky

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 17:41
movie_image: 
kajol

MUMBAI: August 5 marks Dilwale actress Kajol Devgn’s birthday. and her team has arranged a pre-birthday celebration by decorating her vanity van with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters. There was also a heart shaped cut out with a long message and Kajol’s photos on it.

Kajol was all smiles as posed with her team members for the pictures. The 47-year-old actor was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”

Also Read: Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on her completing 30 years in film industry

This year Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. The actor who made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, has given some hit films to the industry.

Also Read: Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga. For her next project, the actor will be teaming up with Revathy for the film Salaam Venky. It is also rumoured that she has a cameo in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credit: The Indian Express

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kajol Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Salaam Venky Lust Stories Fanaa Ishq Dilwale
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 17:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: Oops! Nima’s plan flops, Alok knows about the drama
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to have JANMASHTAMI SPECIAL with Yeh Rishta, Anupamaa and Pandya Store family
MUMBAIRavivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between senior actress Upasana Singh and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu!Harnaaz...
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the DRAMA QUEENS on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular shows on small screens.  The show has...
Awesome! Look at Neil Bhatt’s sizzling chemistry with THESE beautiful co-stars
MUMBAI: It's popular actor Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame's birthday today. The actor...
LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Not any boy but Aditi Bhatia has fallen for Shivangi Joshi
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu lands in legal trouble; details inside
Latest Video