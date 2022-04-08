Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason

MUMBAI: August 5 marks Dilwale actress Kajol Devgn’s birthday. and her team has arranged a pre-birthday celebration by decorating her vanity van with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters. There was also a heart shaped cut out with a long message and Kajol’s photos on it.

Kajol was all smiles as posed with her team members for the pictures. The 47-year-old actor was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”

Also Read: Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on her completing 30 years in film industry

This year Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. The actor who made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, has given some hit films to the industry.

Also Read: Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga. For her next project, the actor will be teaming up with Revathy for the film Salaam Venky. It is also rumoured that she has a cameo in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Credit: The Indian Express