Must Read! Take a look at National Award winner Kriti Sanon’s box office success ratio

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Hindi film debut with Heropanti, which also marked the debut of Tiger Shroff. The film was a hit at the box office, and Kriti’s performance in it was appreciated by one and all. The actress has been in the industry for around nine years now, and has starred in some hit and some flop movies.

Recently, she won a National Award for her performance in Mimi which was an OTT release. Mimi had received positive reviews from the critics and the audience had loved it.

Well, Kriti has proved mettle as an actor, but her journey at the box office has been quite bumpy. In the past nine years, 12 Hindi films of the actress have hit the big screens. From those 12 films, only five did well at the box office, and seven failed to make a mark at the ticket windows.

So, the actress’ box office success ratio is 41.67% which is decent, but then a few contemporaries of her do have a better success ratio. However, Kriti surely has a long way to go in the industry and after the National Award; many filmmakers would love to cast her in their movies. The actress recently also announced that she is turning a producer.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Kriti has Ganapath, The Crew, a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, and Do Patti. While Do Patti, which is produced by Kriti will be an OTT release, others will get a theatrical one. This year, we will get to watch her in Ganapath and a rom-com with Shahid. Meanwhile, The Crew is slated to release next year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.