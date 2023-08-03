Must Read! Teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah released; netizens say, “Malang ki yaad aa gai”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah is slated to release on 7th April 2023. The teaser of the film has been released and here’s what netizens have to say about it.
MUMBAI:Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the news for the past few weeks because of his amazing performance in the web series The Night Manager. Now, he is all set to be back on the big screens with Gumraah which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Gumraah is a remake of the Tamil movie Thadam which starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles. Well today, the teaser of Gumraah has been released and it is getting a decent response. However, there are people who are commenting that one more remake is here, some are stating that the teaser is reminding them of Malang.

 

 

A netizen commented, “Malang ki yaad aa gai.” Another Instagram user commented, “Malang vibes.” One more netizen commented, “Phir se...Remake of South movie Thadam.....” Check out the comments below...

Did you like the teaser of Gumraah and according to you it’s giving Malang vibes? Let us know in the comments below.


 
Aditya has proved his mettle as an actor, but he clearly needs a hit now as his last Rashtra Kavach Om was a disaster at the box office. Well, remakes have not been doing well at the box office.

This year, Shehzada and Selfiee, both the movies, which were remakes, failed to make a mark at the box office, So, it will be interesting to see what response Gumraah will get at the box office.

Gumraah is slated to release on 7th April 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

