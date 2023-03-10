Must read! The Dj who played at Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani's Haldi ceremony recalls the bride getting emotional, here's why

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a beautiful dreamy wedding earlier this year and now, in an interview, DJ Ganesh, who played at their wedding has shared some inside details about the wedding.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 02:30
movie_image: 
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a beautiful dreamy wedding earlier this year and now, in an interview, DJ Ganesh, who played at their wedding has shared some inside details about the wedding. Ganesh shared that the couple really liked his music after they heard him at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party last year and asked him to block his dates in February.

He shared with Pinkvilla, “Sid and Kiara liked my music there (at Manish’s Diwali party) and in January, I got a call from them that you are doing our wedding so block your dates.” Speaking about the music at their wedding functions, he shared that he created a special mashup with their songs of Shershaah, and a few songs of Kabir Singh and this left the bride quite emotional.

Ganesh shared that during the couple’s Haldi ceremony, he played the mashup and the couple danced to his beats and looked “amazing.” “Kiara cried also, I saw that. The mashup and the songs touched her in a way that she got that feeling,” he said.

In the same interview, Ganesh shared that his first Bollywood gig was playing for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party where Ranveer Singh helped him in curating all the hits of the stars who were attending the party. He also played at Mannat for Pathaan’s success party, and later at Jalsa, for Shweta Bachchan’s birthday party.

Recently, he was clicked with Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon at Ritesh Sidhwani’s 50th birthday party.

He shared that he now plans to work on his own music and create a name fir himself as a musical artist.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani dj Ganesh Manish Malhotra Karan Johar Mannat Shah Rukh Khan Shweta Bachchan Ranveer Singh Bollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

