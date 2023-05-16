Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady

MUMBAI : The Kerala Story is in no mood to stop at the box office. After its first day, the film has not yet come in single digit and it continued to collect in double digital even on its second Monday.

The film on its 11th day collected Rs. 10.30 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 147.04 crore. Today, it will easily cross the Rs. 150 crore mark, and it will beat Tanu Weds Manu Returns and become the highest-grossing woman-centric film. The Kangana Ranaut starrer collected Rs. 150.80 crore at the box office.

Well, even if the film sees a drop today (Tuesday), it might earn in the range of Rs. 8-9 crore which is very good. But, we won’t be surprised if it continues the collection in double digit. The Kerala Story has two more weeks to earn as the next big release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. For now, it looks like The Kerala Story’s lifetime collection will be around Rs. 250 crore.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 went on to collect Rs. 1.07 on its first Monday. Well, of course, the numbers are not great, but collection in crore is a good sign. However, the film needs to continue to be stable at the box office in the coming days. In four days, the movie has collected Rs. 8.43 crore.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.