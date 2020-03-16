Must read! The pregnancy news of Alia Bhatt has called for a memes fest on social media; “Sab Kuchh bahut jaldi jaldi ho gaya," say Netizens

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of the pregnancy of actress Alia Bhatt is all over the social media, the fans are not keeping calm but are sharing the pictures of the couple and showering loads of love and blessings towards them.

No doubt this news has brought a wave of happiness not only amongst the family and friends but also amongst their fans across the globe and now, they are eagerly looking forward to see the glimpses of the couple and their take on pregnancy.

As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and it has been only three months that the couple is expecting their first child, this news has not only brought some happiness among the fans but also many are commenting saying that this was very quick.

Having said that, have a look at these few memes which are created by the netizens all over the internet, with regards to the pregnancy news of the actress Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announces pregnancy #AliaBhatt

Le Taimur :- pic.twitter.com/Tr2LDTuQes — Babu bhaiya (@babu_6969) June 27, 2022

Ranbir - Alia announce pregnancy



Meanwhile Ranveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/9q7Gse1Gfu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 27, 2022

Alia bhatt after few months pic.twitter.com/vfauOHAnWb — Satyam (@satyam_2044) June 27, 2022

Alia bhatt and Rk announce their baby.

Me: pic.twitter.com/G543yhhuqA — Himanshu Gampawar (@HGampawar) June 27, 2022

Alia bhatt announce Her pregnancy



Me to Ranveer and Deepika pic.twitter.com/0eQHMfBHyU — (@Shahnawazsingle) June 27, 2022

Alia bhatt pregnant in 2 months of marriage life meanwhile...#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/qr5szAkh5Y — (@PrabhashFan07) June 27, 2022

Only after 2 months of marriage #AliaBhatt is pregnant!



Fans to #RanbirKapoor : pic.twitter.com/j7QNTMNKMg — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) June 27, 2022

ALSO READ – Big development! Alia Bhatt announces that Darlings will release on this OTT platform

No doubt these memes are taking over social media and are getting some hilarious response from the fans.

What are your views on the pregnancy news of actress Alia Bhatt?

And what’s your take on these memes? Do let us in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track