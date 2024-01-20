Must Read! With the trailer earning love from the audience, here's what we can expect from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: With the start of the year, a lot of revelations and announcements have happened which is keeping the fans hooked as they are getting more and more curious about their favourite actors and actresses doing new projects.

Also read - Exclusive! "We wanted an on screen couple with a lot of electrifying chemistry, which is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" - Dinesh Vijan

For a long time, we had seen a poster of an untitled movie wherein we could see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a hot and romantic pose. The topic of that movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over.

It was earlier reported that both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would be playing robots but that's not the case.

A wave of satisfaction and excitement came along with the trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The audience came to know that Kriti is playing robot but not Shahid.

Now that everyone has watched the trailer, let's see what we can expect from the movie:

Chemistry

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans. We have seen Kriti Sanon earlier with Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff. On the other hand, we have seen Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. As we know the level of performance they deliver individually, it will really interesting to see how it goes when they come together.

Comedy

As per the trailer, we have seen some really funny bits. The movie promises to have some awkward moments turning into comedy. Rajesh Kumar who is recognised for his character of Roshesh Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai is also in the movie and we know that when he is in, the character will surely be a funny one.

Drama

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the past have individually played some serious roles along with comedy. This movie being a love story, it surely promises comedy with some awkward moments but in in the trailer there are also some heartbreak moments which tells us that the drama quotient will also be high.

Performances

With a movie that has so many colours of emotions and actors that have excelled earlier in playing such emotions, how can we not expect amazing performances? It'll surely be something that will make the audience fall in love with the movie.

Sci-fi twist

The unique part about the movie is that Kriti Sanon plays a robot which is something that's unknown to Shahid Kapoor's character and his family. It'll be really interesting to see how the robot factor will be hidden and revealed. Also it'll be interesting to watch how the robot operates.

All in all, this is a family entertainer love story with all the necessary elements for a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also read - Exclusive! "I really miss watching love stories on big screen" - Shahid Kapoor

Tell us your opinion about the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



