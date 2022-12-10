MUST READ! On their return from the Maldives, are Rashmika and Vijay a couple now?

:After a weeklong vacation in the Maldives, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen separately at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. They flew to the island last week on the same day. We got to see photos of the same, shared on social media by Rashmika, although they did not take pictures together. Now rumours are doing the rounds that they are in a relationship. One of the reasons for the rumours is that fans of the actress noticed that she was wearing Vijay’s sunglasses which he was spotted wearing earlier at the airport. Fans commented on her post saying, “Aren't these Vijay Deverakonda's glasses” and “Vijay Deverakonda's sunglasses for sure."

Also Read : Interesting! Rashmika Mandanna finally breaks her silence over dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda if he was dating Rashmika Mandanna, and he replied, "We have done 2 films together, and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films, like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly, and so a bond develops quicker." During the show, Vijay's co-star from Liger, Ananya Panday, was also asked about the actor's relationship status. She said, "He is in a rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line" (Ananya was cryptically hinting about Rashmika Mandanna, who Vijay was rumoured to be dating).



Rashmika Mandanna is well-known for her performances in films like Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She became a household name after starring in Pushpa: The Rise, along with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit. Recently, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. She co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also set to play a part in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She is also starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's, Animal, along with Anil Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda debuted in the 2011 film, Nuvvila. However, he got his big break in the 2016 film, Pelli Choopulu. The actor is well-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He also starred in World Famous Lover. He recently also made his Bollywood debut with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday.



Also Read : OMG! Vijay Deverakonda reacts on his Bollywood debut film Liger failing miserably to impress anyone, says, “we all have not-so-good days”



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



Credits : NDTV